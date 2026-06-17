Webinar

Global Credit Conditions And Outlook Q3 2026 (APAC Session)

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Summary

As an assessment of the external operating environment, our quarterly Credit Conditions Committee forums (covering Asia-Pacific, Emerging Markets, Europe, and North America, which cascade into our global coverage) form an integral part of S&P Global Ratings’ credit rating analysis. The research we produce from these forums is cascaded to our analytical teams to inform their rating deliberations—and provides market participants around the world with a primary resource for identifying and understanding prevailing and potential credit risks. 

Join S&P Global Ratings’ leading researchers, economists, and analysts for a live webinar on Thursday, July 2, where they will explore our latest Q3 credit conditions research, examine the trends affecting the current and future state of economies, industries, and credit markets, and identify emerging risks across the Asia‑Pacific region.

Speakers:
Vishrut Rana, Senior Economist, Asia-Pacific
Gavin Gunning, Managing Director, Financial Institutions Ratings
Andrew Wood, Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings
Simon Wong, Director, Corporate Ratings
Beck Liu, Associate, Credit Markets Research
Christine Ip, Associate Director, Asia-Pacific Credit Research

Moderator:
Eunice Tan, Head of Credit Research, Asia-Pacific

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