Global Credit Conditions And Outlook Q3 2026 (APAC Session)

As an assessment of the external operating environment, our quarterly Credit Conditions Committee forums (covering Asia-Pacific, Emerging Markets, Europe, and North America, which cascade into our global coverage) form an integral part of S&P Global Ratings’ credit rating analysis. The research we produce from these forums is cascaded to our analytical teams to inform their rating deliberations—and provides market participants around the world with a primary resource for identifying and understanding prevailing and potential credit risks.

Join S&P Global Ratings’ leading researchers, economists, and analysts for a live webinar on Thursday, July 2, where they will explore our latest Q3 credit conditions research, examine the trends affecting the current and future state of economies, industries, and credit markets, and identify emerging risks across the Asia‑Pacific region.