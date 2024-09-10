Webinar

Global Credit Conditions Q2 2026: Narrow Strait, Broad Implications (APAC Session)

Virtual

Event starts in

Days

Hours

Minutes
Register Now

Summary

Please join S&P Global Ratings’ leading researchers, economists, and analysts for a live webinar, where they will explore our latest Q2 credit conditions research. They will evaluate the trends affecting the current and future state of economies, industries, and credit markets, and identify emerging risks across the Asia‑Pacific region.

Speakers:
Louis Kuijs, Chief Economist, Asia-Pacific
Gavin Gunning, Managing Director, Financial Institutions Ratings
Simon Wong, Director, Corporate Ratings
Andrew Wood, Director, Sovereign Ratings
Vincent Conti, Head of Macroeconomic Modelling
Christine Ip, Associate Director, Asia-Pacific Credit Research

Moderator: 
Eunice Tan, Head of Credit Research, Asia-Pacific

Contact Us

If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team

Ratings Event Support

Other Events