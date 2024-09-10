Global Credit Conditions Q2 2026: Narrow Strait, Broad Implications (Americas/EMEA Session)

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S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Virtual
As an assessment of the external operating environment, our quarterly Credit Conditions Committee forums (covering Asia-Pacific, Emerging Markets, Europe, and North America, which cascade into our global coverage) form an integral part of S&P Global Ratings’ credit rating analysis. The research we produce from these forums is cascaded to our analytical teams to inform their rating deliberations—and provides market participants around the world with a primary resource for identifying and understanding prevailing and potential credit risks.
Please join S&P Global Ratings’ leading researchers, economists, and analysts as we explore our latest Q2 global credit conditions research. Our subject matter experts will evaluate trends affecting the current and future states of economies, industries, and credit markets; share our base-case and downside macroeconomic forecasts; and identify emerging risks.
Key discussion points:
Speakers:
Simon Redmond, Sector Lead for EMEA Oil and Gas, Corporate Ratings
Gregg Lemos-Stein, Chief Analytical Officer, Corporate Ratings; Global Credit Conditions Co-Chair
Paul Gruenwald, Global Chief Economist
Nick Kraemer, Head of Ratings Performance Analytics
David Tesher, Head of Credit Research, North America
Paul Watters, Head of Credit Research, Europe
Zahabia Gupta, Head of Credit Research, Emerging Markets
Eunice Tan, Head of Credit Research, Asia-Pacific
Moderator:
Alex Birry, Global Head of Credit Research & Insights; Global Credit Conditions Co-Chair
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team