Global Credit Conditions Q2 2026: Narrow Strait, Broad Implications (Americas/EMEA Session)

As an assessment of the external operating environment, our quarterly Credit Conditions Committee forums (covering Asia-Pacific, Emerging Markets, Europe, and North America, which cascade into our global coverage) form an integral part of S&P Global Ratings’ credit rating analysis. The research we produce from these forums is cascaded to our analytical teams to inform their rating deliberations—and provides market participants around the world with a primary resource for identifying and understanding prevailing and potential credit risks.

Please join S&P Global Ratings’ leading researchers, economists, and analysts as we explore our latest Q2 global credit conditions research. Our subject matter experts will evaluate trends affecting the current and future states of economies, industries, and credit markets; share our base-case and downside macroeconomic forecasts; and identify emerging risks.

Key discussion points: