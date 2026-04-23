Global Banks Outlook 2026: Mid-Year Update (AMER/EMEA Session)

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Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
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Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
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Webinar
Live Webinar
S&P Global Ratings’ outlook for global banks remains steady, with broad ratings stability anticipated through the remainder of this year and into 2027. However, several key downside risks persist. Heightened geopolitical instability and supply chain disruptions could lead to credit deterioration and sudden shifts in risk appetite. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of private markets may amplify the risk of market correction, while evolving regulatory environments in the U.S. could influence banks' risk appetite and financial strength.
Technological evolution, particularly generative AI, presents a complex risk-reward profile, offering opportunities for efficiency while introducing new cybersecurity and operational vulnerabilities. Additionally, while currently limited, climate change risks—including physical risks from extreme weather and energy transition risks—are expected to play a more material role in bank creditworthiness assessments over the longer term. Despite these risks, we expect global credit losses to remain manageable.
Please join S&P Global Ratings' analysts from our Global Financial Institutions team for a live, interactive cross-regional webinar on Tuesday, July 7 at 9:00 a.m. EDT, 10:00 a.m. ART/BRT, 2:00 p.m. BST, 3:00 p.m. CEST/SAST, 5:00 p.m. GST. During the session we will discuss key themes and trends, answer your questions, and poll audience views on our Global Banks Outlook 2026: Mid-Year Update.
Speakers:
Brendan Browne, Managing Director & Sector Lead, U.S. Financial Institutions
Nicolas Charnay, Managing Director & Sector Lead, European Financial Institutions
Jose Coballasi, Managing Director & Sector Lead, Latin American Financial Institutions
Mohamed Damak, Managing Director & Analytical Manager, Middle East Financial Services & Governments
Giles Edwards, Managing Director & Sector Lead, European Financial Institutions
Gavin Gunning, Managing Director & Sector Lead, APAC Financial Institutions
Emmanuel Volland, Managing Director & Financial Institutions Sector Lead
Natalia Yalovskaya, Director & Lead Analyst, CEE Financial Institutions
Moderator:
Osman Sattar, Director & Accounting Specialist, Global Analytics & Methodologies
Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar replay.