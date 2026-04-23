Global Banks Outlook 2026: Mid-Year Update (AMER/EMEA Session)

S&P Global Ratings’ outlook for global banks remains steady, with broad ratings stability anticipated through the remainder of this year and into 2027. However, several key downside risks persist. Heightened geopolitical instability and supply chain disruptions could lead to credit deterioration and sudden shifts in risk appetite. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of private markets may amplify the risk of market correction, while evolving regulatory environments in the U.S. could influence banks' risk appetite and financial strength.



Technological evolution, particularly generative AI, presents a complex risk-reward profile, offering opportunities for efficiency while introducing new cybersecurity and operational vulnerabilities. Additionally, while currently limited, climate change risks—including physical risks from extreme weather and energy transition risks—are expected to play a more material role in bank creditworthiness assessments over the longer term. Despite these risks, we expect global credit losses to remain manageable.



Please join S&P Global Ratings' analysts from our Global Financial Institutions team for a live, interactive cross-regional webinar on Tuesday, July 7 at 9:00 a.m. EDT, 10:00 a.m. ART/BRT, 2:00 p.m. BST, 3:00 p.m. CEST/SAST, 5:00 p.m. GST. During the session we will discuss key themes and trends, answer your questions, and poll audience views on our Global Banks Outlook 2026: Mid-Year Update.

