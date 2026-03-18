Webinar

Fourth Quarter U.S. Insurance Webinar

Virtual

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Summary

Please join our leading senior insurance credit analysts who will discuss the fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings season and key credit trends in the insurance sectors.

S&P Global Ratings will hold its quarterly interactive, live webinar on Thursday, March 26, at 11:30 am EDT.

Key discussion topics:

  • North America Life Insurance
  • North America P&C Insurance
  • Global Reinsurance

Speakers Include:
Patricia Kwan, Director
Taoufik Gharib, Director and Lead Analyst
Harshit Maheshwari, Associate Director


Moderator:
Heena Abhyankar, Director and Lead Analyst

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