Fourth Quarter U.S. Insurance Webinar

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Virtual
Please join our leading senior insurance credit analysts who will discuss the fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings season and key credit trends in the insurance sectors.
S&P Global Ratings will hold its quarterly interactive, live webinar on Thursday, March 26, at 11:30 am EDT.
Key discussion topics:
Speakers Include:
Patricia Kwan, Director
Taoufik Gharib, Director and Lead Analyst
Harshit Maheshwari, Associate Director
Moderator:
Heena Abhyankar, Director and Lead Analyst
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team