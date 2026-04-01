Webinar

Currency, Coupons & Credit: PIK-ing Apart Real Risks in European Middle Market CLOs

Live Webinar

Event starts in

Days

Hours

Minutes
Register Now

Summary

 

Please join S&P Global Ratings' Structured Credit and Leveraged Finance analysts for a live and interactive webinar on Thursday, April 23, where they will discuss trends we're seeing at the intersection between the European Private Credit and CLO markets.


Key discussion points:

    How S&P Global Ratings analyzes FX risk in CLO
    What's in the portfolio? A statistical deep dive into European MM CLO pools
    PIK, participations and portfolio construction: Common features we see in MM CLOs


Speakers:

  • Marta Stojanova, Head of EMEA Leveraged Finance
  • Sandeep Chana, Sector Lead, EMEA Structured Credit


Moderator:
Andrew South, Head of EMEA Structured Finance Research
 

This webinar is provided on a complimentary basis.

Register Now

Questions?

Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.