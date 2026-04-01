Currency, Coupons & Credit: PIK-ing Apart Real Risks in European Middle Market CLOs

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Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global Ratings' Structured Credit and Leveraged Finance analysts for a live and interactive webinar on Thursday, April 23, where they will discuss trends we're seeing at the intersection between the European Private Credit and CLO markets.
Key discussion points:
Speakers:
Moderator:
Andrew South, Head of EMEA Structured Finance Research
This webinar is provided on a complimentary basis.