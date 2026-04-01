Currency, Coupons & Credit: PIK-ing Apart Real Risks in European Middle Market CLOs

Please join S&P Global Ratings' Structured Credit and Leveraged Finance analysts for a live and interactive webinar on Thursday, April 23, where they will discuss trends we're seeing at the intersection between the European Private Credit and CLO markets.



Key discussion points:

How S&P Global Ratings analyzes FX risk in CLO

What's in the portfolio? A statistical deep dive into European MM CLO pools

PIK, participations and portfolio construction: Common features we see in MM CLOs



Speakers:

Marta Stojanova, Head of EMEA Leveraged Finance

Sandeep Chana, Sector Lead, EMEA Structured Credit



Moderator:

Andrew South, Head of EMEA Structured Finance Research



This webinar is provided on a complimentary basis.