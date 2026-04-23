Navigating Industry and Country Risks: Insights for GCC Insurers

As GCC insurers navigate a rapidly changing risk landscape, understanding the interplay between industry-specific challenges and broader country risks has never been more important.



Please join S&P Global Ratings’ leading insurance analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Tuesday, June 30, at 11:00 a.m. Arabia Standard Time (AST) / 12:00 p.m. United Arab Emirates Time (UAE), when they will examine the key factors influencing the sector, the outlook for regional markets and what these developments could mean for insurers across the GCC.



The session will feature a live Q&A, allowing participants to engage directly with our analysts. Questions can be submitted in advance during registration.

