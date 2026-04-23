Global Banking Insights: Spotlight On G-SIBs In 2026

S&P Global Ratings believes that rated global systemically important banks (G-SIBs) will continue to operate with stability in 2026 and 2027, maintaining solid credit metrics and steady performance in an environment dominated by geopolitical uncertainty, trade tensions, and ongoing effects from disruptions to energy and shipping flows. Due to their business diversification and scale, G-SIBs appear well placed to withstand even a sharp increase in credit costs, which could be triggered by macroeconomic deterioration or mounting credit losses in nonbank lending portfolios. Simultaneously, financial markets are grappling with the ripple effects of the AI revolution, which is driving significant capital expenditures while challenging several technology business models and their private lenders. Meanwhile, the U.S. is at the forefront of a regulatory easing of bank regulation, which is visible in some U.S. G-SIBs’ performance. The magnitude of the changes and how banks respond to them could affect ratings over time.



Please join S&P Global Ratings’ leading bank analysts from around the globe for a live, interactive webinar on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 8.30 a.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 p.m. CEST / 8:30 p.m. CST / 9:30 p.m. JST, where they will present our on key business and credit trends for G-SIBs, and answer your questions.



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.