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Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Live Webinar
We are pleased to invite you to our upcoming webinar, European Banking Insights: Asset Quality Outlook and Regulatory Developments, where S&P Global Ratings’ senior bank analysts will explore two key topics for the European banking sector.
Part 1: Asset Quality Outlook
The European banking sector continues to face challenges in the wake of recent energy shocks and economic uncertainty. Our analysts will share the latest insights on European bank asset quality trends, including:
Part 2: Regulatory Developments
In the second part of the session, we will turn our attention to regulatory developments affecting the banking landscape, including:
This two-part format is designed to provide you with concise, actionable intelligence on both asset quality and regulatory developments. Please join us for this live interactive webinar on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. BST / 3:00 p.m. CEST, where our analysts will cover these themes and address your questions.
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
Speakers:
Nicolas Charnay, Managing Director and Sector Lead, European Financial Institutions
Giles Edwards, Managing Director and Sector Lead, European Financial Institutions
Brendan Browne, Managing Director and Sector Lead, U.S. Financial Institutions
Richard Barnes, Senior Director and Lead Analyst, European Financial Institutions
Elena Iparraguirre, Director and Lead Analyst, European Financial Institutions
Mirko Sanna, Director and Lead Analyst, European Financial Institutions
Salla von Steinaecker, Director and Lead Analyst, European Financial Institutions
Moderator:
Osman Sattar, Director and Accounting Specialist, Global Analytics & Methodologies
Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.