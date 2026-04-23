We are pleased to invite you to our upcoming webinar, European Banking Insights: Asset Quality Outlook and Regulatory Developments, where S&P Global Ratings’ senior bank analysts will explore two key topics for the European banking sector.



Part 1: Asset Quality Outlook



The European banking sector continues to face challenges in the wake of recent energy shocks and economic uncertainty. Our analysts will share the latest insights on European bank asset quality trends, including:

How a prolonged energy shock could harm asset quality

Which corporate sector exposures may be most vulnerable

Our forecasts for banks’ costs of risk under both base case and adverse scenarios.



Part 2: Regulatory Developments



In the second part of the session, we will turn our attention to regulatory developments affecting the banking landscape, including:

Recent US and EU proposals on the market risk framework for banks, based on the Basel Committee’s Fundamental Review of the Trading Book (FRTB)

Developments in the EU’s Crisis Management and Deposit Insurance (CMDI) framework, along with other banking union topics

A brief update on the landscape for US bank capital rules



This two-part format is designed to provide you with concise, actionable intelligence on both asset quality and regulatory developments. Please join us for this live interactive webinar on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. BST / 3:00 p.m. CEST, where our analysts will cover these themes and address your questions.



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.