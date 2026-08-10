Webinar

Digital Assets: U.S. Policy Developments & Outlook For Crypto & DeFi

Virtual

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Summary

Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading analysts for a live interactive webinar on the latest U.S. policy developments relating to crypto & decentralized finance.

Key discussion points:

  • Clarity Act
  • GENIUS Act implementation
  • Regulating true DeFi

Speakers:
Rebecca Rettig, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Legal Officer, Jito Labs
(Guest Speaker)
Lisa Schroeer, Managing Director, S&P Global Ratings (Host)
Andrew O'Neill, Managing Director, Digital Assets Analytical Lead, S&P Global Ratings

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