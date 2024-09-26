Credit Implications Of Middle East Conflicts For Korean Corporates And Financial Institutions

Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Thursday, May 7, as they share the credit outlook for Korean corporates and financial institutions amid the Middle East conflicts.



Key discussion topics included:

The impact of Middle East conflicts on Korea’s major industries, including oil & gas, refining, chemicals, utilities, and semiconductors

Middle East war-induced financial market volatility and asset quality strain to test the resilience of Korean financial institutions

Recent key rating actions and the credit outlook for Korean corporates

U.S. private credit stress unlikely to pose a material risk to Korea's financial system

Speakers:

JunHong Park, Director, Corporate Ratings

Jeremy Kim, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Ji Cheong, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Taehee Kim, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Daehyun Kim, Director, Financial Institutions Ratings

Sunghyun Park, Associate Director, Financial Institutions Ratings

Heejin Lee, Associate Director, Financial Institutions Ratings



Moderator:

HongTaik Chung, Managing Director, Financial Institutions Ratings



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.