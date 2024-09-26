Credit Implications Of Middle East Conflicts For Korean Corporates And Financial Institutions

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Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Thursday, May 7, as they share the credit outlook for Korean corporates and financial institutions amid the Middle East conflicts.
Key discussion topics included:
Speakers:
JunHong Park, Director, Corporate Ratings
Jeremy Kim, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Ji Cheong, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Taehee Kim, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Daehyun Kim, Director, Financial Institutions Ratings
Sunghyun Park, Associate Director, Financial Institutions Ratings
Heejin Lee, Associate Director, Financial Institutions Ratings
Moderator:
HongTaik Chung, Managing Director, Financial Institutions Ratings
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.
This webinar is free of charge.