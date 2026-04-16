S&P Health Care Credit Vital Signs: Pharma Holding Steady Despite Headlines

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Virtual
We invite you to join S&P Global Ratings' pharmaceutical analysts for a live interactive webinar for their credit takes on the top developments in the pharmaceutical industry.
Key Discussion Topics:
Moderator:
Arthur Wong, Managing Director
Speakers:
Nicolas Baudouin, Director
David Kaplan, Director
Renato Panichi, Managing Director
Nikolay Popov, Associate Director
Scott Zari, Director
Remember to submit your questions in advance via the registration page. We will do our best to answer as many as possible.
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team