Webinar

S&P Health Care Credit Vital Signs: Pharma Holding Steady Despite Headlines

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Summary

We invite you to join S&P Global Ratings' pharmaceutical analysts for a live interactive webinar for their credit takes on the top developments in the pharmaceutical industry.   

Key Discussion Topics:

  • M&A
  • GLP-1 market
  • Most-favored-nation (MFN) pricing
  • FDA developments
  • Tariffs
  • European competitiveness concerns

Moderator:
Arthur Wong, Managing Director

Speakers:
Nicolas Baudouin, Director
David Kaplan, Director
Renato Panichi, Managing Director
Nikolay Popov, Associate Director
Scott Zari, Director

Remember to submit your questions in advance via the registration page.  We will do our best to answer as many as possible.

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