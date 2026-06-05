An Unprecedented Oil Supply Shock and What It Means

Speakers:

Thomas Watters, Managing Director, Sector Lead Oil & Gas, Chemicals, North America (Moderator)

Satyam Panday, U.S. and Canada Chief Economist for Ratings

Michael Grande, Managing Director, Sector Lead Midstream & Refining, North America

Simon Redmond, Managing Director, Sector Lead Oil & Gas, EMEA

Remember to submit your questions in advance on the registration page. We will do our best to answer as many as possible.

We hope you can join us live, however if you are unable to participate, you can still register to access the replay on demand, at your convenience.