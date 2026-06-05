Webinar

An Unprecedented Oil Supply Shock and What It Means

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Summary

Join S&P Global Ratings' leading Oil & Gas analysts for a live, interactive webinar to discuss the implications of the Strait of Hormuz closure on refined product, oil prices and supply. There will also be a presentation on the global economic outlook.

Key discussion points:

  • The Global Economy and Impact From High Oil Prices
  • Refined Products
  • Global Gas - What Gulf Disruption Means For Supply & Prices
  • North American Midstream Capex Outlook
  • Oil Market Update and Outlook

Speakers:
Thomas Watters, Managing Director, Sector Lead Oil & Gas, Chemicals, North America (Moderator)
Satyam Panday, U.S. and Canada Chief Economist for Ratings
Michael Grande, Managing Director, Sector Lead Midstream & Refining, North America
Simon Redmond, Managing Director, Sector Lead Oil & Gas, EMEA

Remember to submit your questions in advance on the registration page.  We will do our best to answer as many as possible.

We hope you can join us live, however if you are unable to participate, you can still register to access the replay on demand, at your convenience.

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