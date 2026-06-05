An Unprecedented Oil Supply Shock and What It Means

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Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Virtual
Join S&P Global Ratings' leading Oil & Gas analysts for a live, interactive webinar to discuss the implications of the Strait of Hormuz closure on refined product, oil prices and supply. There will also be a presentation on the global economic outlook.
Key discussion points:
Speakers:
Thomas Watters, Managing Director, Sector Lead Oil & Gas, Chemicals, North America (Moderator)
Satyam Panday, U.S. and Canada Chief Economist for Ratings
Michael Grande, Managing Director, Sector Lead Midstream & Refining, North America
Simon Redmond, Managing Director, Sector Lead Oil & Gas, EMEA
Remember to submit your questions in advance on the registration page. We will do our best to answer as many as possible.
We hope you can join us live, however if you are unable to participate, you can still register to access the replay on demand, at your convenience.
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team