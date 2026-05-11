Occidental Petroleum - Soon To Be Crossing Over

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Featured Topics
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Featured Topics
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Events
Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Virtual
Join S&P Global Ratings' leading Oil & Gas analysts for a live interactive webinar to discuss the recent positive outlook revision on Occidental Petroleum.
Remember to submit your questions in advance on the registration page. We will do our best to answer as many as possible.
Moderator:
Thomas Watters, Managing Director/ Sector Lead Oil & Gas/Chemicals, North America
Speakers:
Carin Dehne Kiley - Director, Corporate Ratings, North America
Stephen Scovotti - Director, Infrastructure, North America
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team