Webinar

Occidental Petroleum - Soon To Be Crossing Over

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Summary

Join S&P Global Ratings' leading Oil & Gas analysts for a live interactive webinar to discuss the recent positive outlook revision on Occidental Petroleum.

Remember to submit your questions in advance on the registration page.  We will do our best to answer as many as possible.

Moderator: 
Thomas Watters, Managing Director/ Sector Lead Oil & Gas/Chemicals, North America

Speakers:
Carin Dehne Kiley - Director, Corporate Ratings, North America
Stephen Scovotti - Director, Infrastructure, North America

 

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