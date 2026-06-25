Webinar

What's Next for the Global Chemical Industry?

Virtual

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Summary

Please join S&P Global Ratings chemical analysts for a live interactive webinar on the outlook for the global chemical industry following an opening of the Strait of Hormuz. The webinar will feature a presentation on the global macroeconomic outlook as well as our thoughts on petchems, Ag, and the outlook for global credit.

Key Discussion Points:

  • Global Macroeconomic Outlook
  • Key Trends and Credit Update for European Chemicals
  • Global PetChem Outlook
  • Credit Update on U.S. Issuers
  • Outlook for Fertilizers and Agriculture Chemicals
  • APAC Chemicals - How Were They Impacted By The War With Iran; Key Trends and Credit Outlook

Speakers:

Thomas Watters, Managing Director, Sector Lead Oil & Gas, Chemicals, North America (Moderator)
Betty Huang - Associate Director, APAC Chemicals
Daniel Krauss - Director, U.S. Chemicals
Paul Kurias - Director, U.S. Chemicals
Satyam Panday - U.S. and Canada Chief Economist for Ratings
Renato Panichi - Managing Director & Sector Lead, EMEA Chemicals & Industrial Transformation

Remember to submit your questions in advance via the registration page.  We will do our best to answer as many as possible.

 

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