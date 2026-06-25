What's Next for the Global Chemical Industry?

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S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Webinar
Virtual
Please join S&P Global Ratings chemical analysts for a live interactive webinar on the outlook for the global chemical industry following an opening of the Strait of Hormuz. The webinar will feature a presentation on the global macroeconomic outlook as well as our thoughts on petchems, Ag, and the outlook for global credit.
Key Discussion Points:
Speakers:
Thomas Watters, Managing Director, Sector Lead Oil & Gas, Chemicals, North America (Moderator)
Betty Huang - Associate Director, APAC Chemicals
Daniel Krauss - Director, U.S. Chemicals
Paul Kurias - Director, U.S. Chemicals
Satyam Panday - U.S. and Canada Chief Economist for Ratings
Renato Panichi - Managing Director & Sector Lead, EMEA Chemicals & Industrial Transformation
Remember to submit your questions in advance via the registration page. We will do our best to answer as many as possible.
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team