Manufactured Stress: Refinancing Risk for LBOs in U.S. Capital Goods, Building Materials, and Packaging

Refinancing for almost a quarter of leveraged buyouts in these manufacturing sectors now relies on a bounce in earnings and cash flow to improve credit ratios ahead of sharply higher maturities in 2028. And those improved credit ratios often depend on lower nonrecurring costs, many of which have been addbacks to management-adjusted EBITDA. Join S&P Global Ratings Corporate analysts for a live interactive webinar on refinancing risk for LBOs in Capital Goods, Building Materials, and Packaging.

Key Topics: