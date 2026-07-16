Webinar

Manufactured Stress: Refinancing Risk for LBOs in U.S. Capital Goods, Building Materials, and Packaging

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Summary

Refinancing for almost a quarter of leveraged buyouts in these manufacturing sectors now relies on a bounce in earnings and cash flow to improve credit ratios ahead of sharply higher maturities in 2028. And those improved credit ratios often depend on lower nonrecurring costs, many of which have been addbacks to management-adjusted EBITDA. Join S&P Global Ratings Corporate analysts for a live interactive webinar on refinancing risk for LBOs in Capital Goods, Building Materials, and Packaging.  

Key Topics:

  • Increasing maturities in 2027 and 2028 for 2021 vintage transactions
  • Higher rates, more debt, and profit misses
  • Mixed market conditions in the industrial, residential, and consumer sectors

S&P Speakers:

Tyrone Daniel, Associate Director - Capital Goods
William Ferara, Director - Building Materials
Henry Fukuchi, Director - Capital Goods
Svetlana Olsha, Director - Capital Goods
Ariel Silverberg, Director -Capital Goods
Michael Tsai, Director - Containers and Packaging

Moderator: Don Marleau, Managing Director & Sector Lead, Corporate Ratings

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