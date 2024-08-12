S&P Ratings' Views on Artificial Intelligence & Hyperscalers

Summary
Join S&P Global Ratings' leading analysts for a live, interactive webinar on artificial intelligence and hyperscalers.
Key Discussion Topics:
Supportive demand signals but growing caution around AI ecosystem
S&P analytical adjustments demystified
Our views on Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, SpaceX, and Oracle
We invite you to submit your questions early via the registration page.
We will do our best to answer as many as possible.
If you are unable to join the live session, please register and we'll send you a replay to access at your convenience.
Speakers:
Naveen Sarma, Managing Director and Sector Lead, Media and Telecom, North America
David Tsui, Managing Director and Sector Lead, Technology, North America
Andrew Chang, Director, Technology, North America
Shripad Joshi, Managing Director and Analytical Officer, North America
Host:
Lindsay Alvarez, Associate Director, Market Outreach, North America
Contact Us
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team