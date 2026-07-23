Insurance Capital Adds Earnings and Risks For Alternative Asset Managers

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S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
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Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Webinar
Virtual
Join S&P Global Ratings' leading Insurance and Asset Manager analysts for a live interactive webinar on the rise of insurance capital this decade, which has been a key growth driver for large alternative asset managers, providing them with a substantial source of stable fees and capital to originate and acquire private credit assets.
Key Topics:
S&P Speakers:
Carmi Margalit, Managing Director and Sector Lead, Life Insurance Sector
Elizabeth Campbell, Director, Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Shravya Kandra, Associate Director, Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Moderator:
Brendan Browne, Managing Director & Sector Lead, Non-Bank Financial Institutions
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team