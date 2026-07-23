Webinar

Insurance Capital Adds Earnings and Risks For Alternative Asset Managers

Virtual

Event starts in

Days

Hours

Minutes
Register Now

Summary

Join S&P Global Ratings' leading Insurance and Asset Manager analysts for a live interactive webinar on the rise of insurance capital this decade, which has been a key growth driver for large alternative asset managers, providing them with a substantial source of stable fees and capital to originate and acquire private credit assets.

Key Topics:

  • Growth in asset managers' credit AUM
  • Balance sheet light versus balance sheet heavy approaches
  • Funds raised from retail investors have boosted AUM and fees
  • Financial impact of redemptions expected to be manageable for most rated asset managers
  • Execution discipline will be key as insurance partnerships continue

S&P Speakers:
Carmi Margalit, Managing Director and Sector Lead, Life Insurance Sector
Elizabeth Campbell, Director, Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Shravya Kandra, Associate Director, Non-Bank Financial Institutions

Moderator:
Brendan Browne, Managing Director & Sector Lead, Non-Bank Financial Institutions 

Contact Us

If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team

Ratings Event Support

Other Events