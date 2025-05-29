Continuum Green Energy Holdings Outlook Revised To Negative; Rating Affirmed; Subsidiary And Proposed Bond Rated 'BB-'

Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Wednesday, July 15, where they will discuss our updated views on the ratings of Continuum Green Energy Holdings and its subsidiary's proposed bond issuance.

Key discussion points:

Rationale behind Continuum's outlook change

Key credit drivers for Continuum's ratings

Recent operating and financial performance trends

Issue rating assignment to CGE Treasury's proposed USD denominated notes

Speakers:

Cheng Jia Ong, Associate Director, Corporate & Infrastructure Ratings

Daye Park, Associate Director, Corporate & Infrastructure Ratings

Moderator:

Neel Gopalakrishnan, Director, Sector Lead, Corporate & Infrastructure Ratings

You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.

We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.