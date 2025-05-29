Continuum Green Energy Holdings Outlook Revised To Negative; Rating Affirmed; Subsidiary And Proposed Bond Rated 'BB-'

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About Credit Ratings
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Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Wednesday, July 15, where they will discuss our updated views on the ratings of Continuum Green Energy Holdings and its subsidiary's proposed bond issuance.
Key discussion points:
Speakers:
Cheng Jia Ong, Associate Director, Corporate & Infrastructure Ratings
Daye Park, Associate Director, Corporate & Infrastructure Ratings
Moderator:
Neel Gopalakrishnan, Director, Sector Lead, Corporate & Infrastructure Ratings
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.