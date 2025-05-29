Webinar

Central European Utilities - How Is The Sector Evolving?

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Summary

 

Please join S&P Global Ratings' Corporate sector leads for a live interactive webinar to discuss recent trends, key industry risks and opportunities for utility companies in Central Europe.

  
Key discussion points:

  • CEE power market transformation 
  • Impact of the geopolitical climate on the utility sector
  • Deep dive into rated Utility Companies
  • Recent rating trends
  • Update on our view of the regulatory frameworks
      

Speakers:
Emmanuel Dubois-Pelerin, Managing Director, EMEA Utilities
Per Karlsson, Director, EMEA Utilities
Gabriel Forss, Director, EMEA Sovereigns
    
Moderator:
Eileen Zhang, Managing Director, EMEA Utilities
  
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.


We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.

This webinar is free of charge.
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Questions?

Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.