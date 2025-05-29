Central European Utilities - How Is The Sector Evolving?

Please join S&P Global Ratings' Corporate sector leads for a live interactive webinar to discuss recent trends, key industry risks and opportunities for utility companies in Central Europe.



Key discussion points:

CEE power market transformation

Impact of the geopolitical climate on the utility sector

Deep dive into rated Utility Companies

Recent rating trends

Update on our view of the regulatory frameworks



Speakers:

Emmanuel Dubois-Pelerin, Managing Director, EMEA Utilities

Per Karlsson, Director, EMEA Utilities

Gabriel Forss, Director, EMEA Sovereigns



Moderator:

Eileen Zhang, Managing Director, EMEA Utilities



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.