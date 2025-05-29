Central European Utilities - How Is The Sector Evolving?

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Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
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Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global Ratings' Corporate sector leads for a live interactive webinar to discuss recent trends, key industry risks and opportunities for utility companies in Central Europe.
Key discussion points:
Speakers:
Emmanuel Dubois-Pelerin, Managing Director, EMEA Utilities
Per Karlsson, Director, EMEA Utilities
Gabriel Forss, Director, EMEA Sovereigns
Moderator:
Eileen Zhang, Managing Director, EMEA Utilities
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.