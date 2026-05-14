Argentina at a Turning Point: Unlocking Vaca Muerta’s Global Potential

Argentina stands at a pivotal moment as economic reform efforts intersect with one of the world’s largest unconventional energy resources, Vaca Muerta. As global markets recalibrate amid ongoing energy security concerns, the country’s ability to stabilize its economy and unlock large-scale hydrocarbon development is drawing renewed attention from both investors and operators.

This joint webinar, hosted by S&P Global Ratings and S&P Global Energy, brings together credit, energy, and external industry perspectives to evaluate Argentina’s economic trajectory, investment environment, and the real-world potential of Vaca Muerta. Speakers will examine whether current conditions can support sustained production growth, stronger credit fundamentals, and long-term strategic relevance in global oil and gas markets.