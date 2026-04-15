The Middle East War - Can Australia Withstand The Headwinds

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Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global Ratings’ leading analysts for a live, interactive webinar on April 21, 2026, where they will discuss their latest views on the implications of the Middle East war, as well as oil and gas prices and availability, for the Australian economy and credit ratings across governments, corporates, infrastructure, financial institutions, insurance, and structured finance.
Key discussion topics include:
Speakers:
Vincent Conti, Senior Lead Economist
Parvathy Iyer, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Infrastructure Ratings
Narelle Coneybeare, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Structured Finance Ratings
Anthony Walker, Director, Lead Analyst, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings
Lisa Barrett, Director, Lead Analyst, Financial Institutions Ratings
Richard Creed, Director, Lead Analyst, Corporate Ratings
Craig Bennett, Director, Lead Analyst, Insurance Ratings
Moderator:
Gavin Gunning, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Financial Institutions Ratings
This webinar is free of charge.