The Middle East War - Can Australia Withstand The Headwinds

Please join S&P Global Ratings’ leading analysts for a live, interactive webinar on April 21, 2026, where they will discuss their latest views on the implications of the Middle East war, as well as oil and gas prices and availability, for the Australian economy and credit ratings across governments, corporates, infrastructure, financial institutions, insurance, and structured finance.

Key discussion topics include:

What is S&P's base case and economic expectations for Australia?

What is S&P's downside scenario and how may it play out?

Where are the pressure points across our Australian ratings portfolio?

Where could cracks appear if the downside becomes real?

Which sectors are better placed to withstand the war?

Speakers:

Vincent Conti, Senior Lead Economist

Parvathy Iyer, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Infrastructure Ratings

Narelle Coneybeare, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Structured Finance Ratings

Anthony Walker, Director, Lead Analyst, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings

Lisa Barrett, Director, Lead Analyst, Financial Institutions Ratings

Richard Creed, Director, Lead Analyst, Corporate Ratings

Craig Bennett, Director, Lead Analyst, Insurance Ratings

Moderator:

Gavin Gunning, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Financial Institutions Ratings



This webinar is free of charge.