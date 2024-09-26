Can APAC Oil And Gas Manage Restart Of The Iran War?

Join S&P Global Ratings' leading oil and gas and Gulf states analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Thursday, August 13, where they will discuss the restart of the Iran War and what it means for Asia Pacific.



Key discussion topics include:

What’s next in Iran War’s “escalation ladder”? What is a bad scenario?

Can APAC oil and gas cope with six more months of Strait of Hormuz closure? How does Red Sea supply affect this?

How long will it take for energy flows to fully recover? Will it ever return to “normal”?



Speakers:

Zahabia Gupta, Managing Director, Head of Emerging Market Research

Pauline Tang, Associate Director, Lead Analyst, Oil & Gas, Southeast Asia

Ker Liang Chan, Associate Director, Lead Analyst, Oil & Gas, Southeast Asia

Shruti Zatakia, Associate Director, Lead Analyst, Oil & Gas, India

Crystal Wong, Associate Director, Lead Analyst, Oil & Gas, China

Takashi Akimoto, Associate Director, Lead Analyst, Oil & Gas, Japan

Ji Cheong, Associate Director, Lead Analyst, Oil & Gas, Korea

Richard Creed, Director, Lead Analyst, Energy & Commodities, Australia



Moderator:

Charles Chang, Managing Director, Greater China Country Lead, Corporates



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.