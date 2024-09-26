Can APAC Oil And Gas Manage Restart Of The Iran War?

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Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
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Webinar
Live Webinar
Join S&P Global Ratings' leading oil and gas and Gulf states analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Thursday, August 13, where they will discuss the restart of the Iran War and what it means for Asia Pacific.
Key discussion topics include:
Speakers:
Zahabia Gupta, Managing Director, Head of Emerging Market Research
Pauline Tang, Associate Director, Lead Analyst, Oil & Gas, Southeast Asia
Ker Liang Chan, Associate Director, Lead Analyst, Oil & Gas, Southeast Asia
Shruti Zatakia, Associate Director, Lead Analyst, Oil & Gas, India
Crystal Wong, Associate Director, Lead Analyst, Oil & Gas, China
Takashi Akimoto, Associate Director, Lead Analyst, Oil & Gas, Japan
Ji Cheong, Associate Director, Lead Analyst, Oil & Gas, Korea
Richard Creed, Director, Lead Analyst, Energy & Commodities, Australia
Moderator:
Charles Chang, Managing Director, Greater China Country Lead, Corporates
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.
This webinar is free of charge.