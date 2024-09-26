Asia-Pacific Utilities Could Feel The Pinch Of Higher Prices

Please join S&P Global Ratings' analysts for a live interactive webinar and Q&A on Thursday, March 19, where they will discuss the impact of developments in the Middle East on the utilities sector across different Asia-Pacific markets.

Key discussion topics included:

Which utilities in Asia-Pacific will be most affected by the Middle East war?

What are the credit implications if the war is prolonged?

How will the conflict and related disruptions reshape energy and transition policies in Asia-Pacific?

Speakers:

Apple Li, Director, Lead Analyst, Infrastructure Ratings

Cheng Jia Ong, Associate Director, Infrastructure Ratings

Daye Park, Associate Director, Infrastructure Ratings

​Jeremy Kim, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Parvathy Iyer, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Infrastructure Ratings

Takashi Akimoto, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Moderator:

Christopher Yip, Managing Director, Sector Lead, China Local Government, Infrastructure Ratings

This webinar replay is free of charge.