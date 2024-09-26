Asia-Pacific Utilities Could Feel The Pinch Of Higher Prices

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Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Virtual
Please join S&P Global Ratings' analysts for a live interactive webinar and Q&A on Thursday, March 19, where they will discuss the impact of developments in the Middle East on the utilities sector across different Asia-Pacific markets.
Key discussion topics included:
Speakers:
Apple Li, Director, Lead Analyst, Infrastructure Ratings
Cheng Jia Ong, Associate Director, Infrastructure Ratings
Daye Park, Associate Director, Infrastructure Ratings
Jeremy Kim, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Parvathy Iyer, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Infrastructure Ratings
Takashi Akimoto, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Moderator:
Christopher Yip, Managing Director, Sector Lead, China Local Government, Infrastructure Ratings
This webinar replay is free of charge.