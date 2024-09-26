APAC Steel Webinar: Explore The Divergent Trends

Join S&P Global Ratings leading regional steel analysts for a live interactive webinar on Tuesday, June 9, where they will share their latest outlook on the APAC steel industry.



Key discussion topics include:

Industry outlook for the steel sectors in China, India, Japan, Korea, and Australia

Rating trends for APAC steel companies

Credit implications of ongoing trade conflicts and geopolitical risks



Speakers:

Paul Bartholomew, Senior Analyst, S&P Global Commodity Insights

Richard Creed, Director, Corporate Ratings, S&P Global Ratings

Makiko Yoshimura, Director, Corporate Ratings, S&P Global Ratings

Crystal Wong, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings, S&P Global Ratings

Anshuman Bharati, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings, S&P Global Ratings

Ji Cheong, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings, S&P Global Ratings



Moderator:

Danny Huang, Managing Director, Analytical Manager, Corporate Ratings, S&P Global Ratings



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.