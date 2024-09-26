APAC Q3 2026 Banking Update: War, Nonbank Finance, And AI Are On The Risk Radar

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S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global Ratings for an interactive webinar on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. Where they will discuss on our latest outlook for the APAC banking sector. Senior analysts will share their latest insights on key topics impacting financial institutions across the 19 banking jurisdictions that we cover in APAC.
Key discussion topics include:
Speakers:
Geeta Chugh, Managing Director & Sector Lead, SSEA Financial Institutions Ratings
Ivan Tan, Director & Lead Analyst, SSEA Financial Institutions Ratings
Nikita Anand, Director & Lead Analyst, SSEA Financial Institutions Ratings
Nico DeLange, Director & Lead Analyst, Pacific Financial Institutions Ratings
Chizuru Tateno, Director & Lead Analyst, Japan Financial Institutions Ratings
Ming Tan, Director & Lead Analyst, China Financial Institutions Ratings
Daehyun Kim, Director & Lead Analyst, Korean Financial Services Ratings
Moderator:
Gavin Gunning, Managing Director & Sector Lead, APAC Financial Institutions Ratings