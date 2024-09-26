APAC Q3 2026 Banking Update: War, Nonbank Finance, And AI Are On The Risk Radar

Please join S&P Global Ratings for an interactive webinar on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. Where they will discuss on our latest outlook for the APAC banking sector. Senior analysts will share their latest insights on key topics impacting financial institutions across the 19 banking jurisdictions that we cover in APAC.

Key discussion topics include:

Middle East War and APAC Banks. Credit losses will spike by US$180 Billion in a downside scenario.

AI - and the impact of other key themes on banking - geopolitics, cyber, climate, DeFi.

Deep dive on SSEA. What's in store across the diverse banking landscape of SSEA.



Speakers:

Geeta Chugh, Managing Director & Sector Lead, SSEA Financial Institutions Ratings

Ivan Tan, Director & Lead Analyst, SSEA Financial Institutions Ratings

Nikita Anand, Director & Lead Analyst, SSEA Financial Institutions Ratings

Nico DeLange, Director & Lead Analyst, Pacific Financial Institutions Ratings

Chizuru Tateno, Director & Lead Analyst, Japan Financial Institutions Ratings

Ming Tan, Director & Lead Analyst, China Financial Institutions Ratings

Daehyun Kim, Director & Lead Analyst, Korean Financial Services Ratings

Moderator:

Gavin Gunning, Managing Director & Sector Lead, APAC Financial Institutions Ratings

You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.