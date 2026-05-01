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Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global Ratings’ leading analysts for a live interactive webinar on Tuesday, May 19, where they will discuss our recent commentary, “AI Could Be a Boon for Australian Banks.” Our key findings are based on a survey of 15 Australian banks, representing about 80% of banking system assets
Key discussion points include:
Speakers:
Nico de Lange, Director, Lead Analyst, Financial Institutions Ratings, Pacific
Lisa Barrett, Director, Lead Analyst, Financial Institutions Ratings, Pacific
Miriam Fernandez, Director, AI Research & Adoption Lead, Analytical Innovation
Moderator:
Gavin Gunning, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Financial Institutions Ratings, Asia-Pacific
This webinar is free of charge.