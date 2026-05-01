Please join S&P Global Ratings’ leading analysts for a live interactive webinar on Tuesday, May 19, where they will discuss our recent commentary, “AI Could Be a Boon for Australian Banks.” Our key findings are based on a survey of 15 Australian banks, representing about 80% of banking system assets



Key discussion points include:

AI development and implementation at different stages across banks

Differences between major and mid-sized banks versus smaller banks

The benefits and costs of AI, and how it fits into the ratings equation

The importance of regulation for AI in banking

Bank governance structures for AI

Speakers:



Nico de Lange, Director, Lead Analyst, Financial Institutions Ratings, Pacific

Lisa Barrett, Director, Lead Analyst, Financial Institutions Ratings, Pacific

Miriam Fernandez, Director, AI Research & Adoption Lead, Analytical Innovation



Moderator:

Gavin Gunning, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Financial Institutions Ratings, Asia-Pacific

This webinar is free of charge.