Webinar

AI Could Be A Boon For Australian Banks

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Please join S&P Global Ratings’ leading analysts for a live interactive webinar on Tuesday, May 19, where they will discuss our recent commentary, “AI Could Be a Boon for Australian Banks.” Our key findings are based on a survey of 15 Australian banks, representing about 80% of banking system assets


Key discussion points include:

  • AI development and implementation at different stages across banks
  • Differences between major and mid-sized banks versus smaller banks
  • The benefits and costs of AI, and how it fits into the ratings equation
  • The importance of regulation for AI in banking
  • Bank governance structures for AI

Speakers:

Nico de Lange, Director, Lead Analyst, Financial Institutions Ratings, Pacific
Lisa Barrett, Director, Lead Analyst, Financial Institutions Ratings, Pacific
Miriam Fernandez, Director, AI Research & Adoption Lead, Analytical Innovation

Moderator:

Gavin Gunning, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Financial Institutions Ratings, Asia-Pacific

This webinar is free of charge.

Register Now

Questions?

Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.