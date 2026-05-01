Asia-Pacific Insurance Virtual Conference 2026: Resilience And Growth In Uncertain Times

S&P Global Ratings will host its Asia-Pacific Insurance Virtual Conference 2026 on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. Singapore time.

The conference, themed “Resilience and Growth in Uncertain Times”, reflects the industry’s focus on strengthening resilience and will explore the future of insurance in an uncertain world. We will examine the challenges and opportunities arising from evolving risks, geopolitical and economic uncertainty, technological innovation, private credit, and accounting/regulatory developments.



The conference will feature panel discussions with senior executives and leading voices from across the insurance industry. The full agenda and speaker lineup will be announced in the coming couple of weeks. We encourage you to visit the conference website for the latest updates.

Please note that this event is closed to the media.