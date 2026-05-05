1,000 SPOs: Sustainable Instruments, Past Milestones And Developments Ahead

Speakers:

Christina Sewell, Associate Director, Sustainable Finance Market Analytics

Victor Laudisio, Associate Director, Sustainability Research

Moderator:

Michael Ferguson, Managing Director, Sustainable Finance Americas



These webinars are a part of our “Sustainability Focus” webinar series. In this session, we will discuss key findings from the above-mentioned research. We define the agenda and speakers for each episode based on market events, notable credit rating actions, sustainable finance opinions, recent research publications, or questions we receive from market participants.