1,000 SPOs: Sustainable Instruments, Past Milestones And Developments Ahead

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Featured Topics
Featured Products
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Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Virtual
Join S&P Global Ratings’ Sustainable Finance team for a live, interactive webinar on Thursday, 14 May 2026. The session will explore key milestones in the sustainable finance markets, drawing on insights from over 1,000 SPOs issued since 2008, as well as current market trends and potential future developments.
Key discussion points:
Speakers:
Christina Sewell, Associate Director, Sustainable Finance Market Analytics
Victor Laudisio, Associate Director, Sustainability Research
Moderator:
Michael Ferguson, Managing Director, Sustainable Finance Americas
These webinars are a part of our “Sustainability Focus” webinar series. In this session, we will discuss key findings from the above-mentioned research. We define the agenda and speakers for each episode based on market events, notable credit rating actions, sustainable finance opinions, recent research publications, or questions we receive from market participants.
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team