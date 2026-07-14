In Person

U.S. Public Finance Chicago Credit Forum

The Metropolitan, Willis Tower

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Summary

Join S&P Global Ratings at our 2026 Chicago Credit Forum to discuss credit perspectives across various sectors, including Local Government, Higher Education, and Healthcare, exploring how these dynamics are playing out in rating performance.

  • Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026
  • Time: 1:00 - 4:45 p.m. 
  • Location: The Metropolitan - Located in Willis Tower
    233 S Wacker Drive, Chicago IL
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Senior analysts from our U.S. Public Finance team welcome leading experts from the Chicago area to the stage to explore the challenges, risks and opportunities facing the sectors. 

Attendance is complimentary, but seats are limited. This event will take place in-person only. 

Agenda at a Glance

*all times are noted in Central Time Zone

12:15 p.m.  -  Registration    
1:00 p.m.  -  Content & Discussion
4:45 p.m.  -  Networking Reception

A full event agenda will be forthcoming.

Topics include: 

  • U.S. Economic Overview
  • The Future of Not-for-Profit Acute Care Providers
  • Chicago's Financial and Operational Challenges & Opportunities
  • Higher Education at a Crossroads: Balancing Strategic Investments & Financial Sustainability 
  • House Views: S&P Global Ratings' Analyst Insights on Evolving Credit Trends

Location

The Metropolitan
Located in Willis Tower

233 S Wacker Drive - Floor 67
The East Room
Chicago, IL 60606

 

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