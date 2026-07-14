U.S. Public Finance Chicago Credit Forum

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S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
In Person
The Metropolitan, Willis Tower
Join S&P Global Ratings at our 2026 Chicago Credit Forum to discuss credit perspectives across various sectors, including Local Government, Higher Education, and Healthcare, exploring how these dynamics are playing out in rating performance.
Senior analysts from our U.S. Public Finance team welcome leading experts from the Chicago area to the stage to explore the challenges, risks and opportunities facing the sectors.
Attendance is complimentary, but seats are limited. This event will take place in-person only.
*all times are noted in Central Time Zone
12:15 p.m. - Registration
1:00 p.m. - Content & Discussion
4:45 p.m. - Networking Reception
A full event agenda will be forthcoming.
Topics include:
233 S Wacker Drive - Floor 67
The East Room
Chicago, IL 60606
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team