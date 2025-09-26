Global Structured Finance Summit 2026: CLOs, Private Credit and APAC ABS/RMBS

Please join S&P Global Ratings on Thursday, May 14, as we host our Global Structured Finance Summit 2026 in Tokyo.

This comprehensive event will bring together senior analysts from S&P Global Ratings and leading industry experts to explore the latest trends, developments, and insights shaping global structured finance markets.

The program will feature a series of in-depth presentations and panel discussions covering a broad range of topics, including (but not limited to):

Global Economic Updates

U.S. and European Leveraged Finance and BSL CLOs

APAC Structured Market Updates

Private Credit and Middle Market CLOs

Fund finance

This event is free of charge, but seats are limited. We encourage you to register early to secure your place. We won’t be able to accommodate walk-ins on the day of the event.



Simultaneous translation in English & Japanese will be available.