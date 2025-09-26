In Person

Global Structured Finance Summit 2026: CLOs, Private Credit and APAC ABS/RMBS

Tokyo, Japan

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Summary

 

Please join S&P Global Ratings on Thursday, May 14, as we host our Global Structured Finance Summit 2026 in Tokyo.

This comprehensive event will bring together senior analysts from S&P Global Ratings and leading industry experts to explore the latest trends, developments, and insights shaping global structured finance markets.

The program will feature a series of in-depth presentations and panel discussions covering a broad range of topics, including (but not limited to):

  • Global Economic Updates
  • U.S. and European Leveraged Finance and BSL CLOs
  • APAC Structured Market Updates
  • Private Credit and Middle Market CLOs
  • Fund finance

This event is free of charge, but seats are limited. We encourage you to register early to secure your place. We won’t be able to accommodate walk-ins on the day of the event.

Simultaneous translation in English & Japanese will be available.

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Agenda

Location

Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo - Otemachi

Click on the map opposite for street view and directions. 

Questions?

Please contact us if you need more information.