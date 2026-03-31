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S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
In Person
Houston, Texas
Today’s energy playing field is an unprecedented mix of surging power demand, increasing prices, changing policies and an uncertain geopolitical landscape. Join us for our annual Midstream, Refining and Oil & Gas Breakfast Forum, taking place Thursday, May 14, in Houston. Senior Analysts from our Infrastructure and Oil & Gas teams will discuss the latest updates, research, and insights in the field.
Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026
Time: 8:00 - 10:00 a.m. CDT
Location: The Laura Hotel, Houston Downtown, 1070 Dallas Street, Houston, TX 77002
*Note, no dial-in or virtual access will be provided for this event.
Registration for this event is complimentary for all!
*Please note, this event is closed to media.
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team