Today’s energy playing field is an unprecedented mix of surging power demand, increasing prices, changing policies and an uncertain geopolitical landscape. Join us for our annual Midstream, Refining and Oil & Gas Breakfast Forum, taking place Thursday, May 14, in Houston. Senior Analysts from our Infrastructure and Oil & Gas teams will discuss the latest updates, research, and insights in the field.

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Time: 8:00 - 10:00 a.m. CDT

Location: The Laura Hotel, Houston Downtown, 1070 Dallas Street, Houston, TX 77002

*Note, no dial-in or virtual access will be provided for this event.

Registration for this event is complimentary for all!

*Please note, this event is closed to media.