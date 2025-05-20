Indonesia Credit Spotlight 2026: Navigating Geopolitical Headwinds and Domestic Resilience

As Indonesia enters its second year under the Prabowo–Gibran administration, join S&P Global Ratings and PEFINDO for the fourth annual Indonesia Credit Spotlight seminar on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, to examine the evolving credit landscape and the key developments shaping market sentiment in 2026.

This flagship event will bring together leading voices from across the financial community, including distinguished guest speakers and senior representatives from S&P Global Ratings and PEFINDO, to explore Indonesia’s credit outlook amid global geopolitical headwinds and domestic policy shifts. Discussions will cover the macroeconomic and sovereign outlook, the evolving support framework for SOEs, developments across Indonesia’s corporate and infrastructure sectors, as well as key credit trends within the country’s financial institutions sector.

Click here to view the full agenda.