Global Reinsurance Market Briefing | Monte Carlo

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
In Person
Fairmont Monte Carlo Hotel, 12 Av. des Spélugues, 98000 Monaco
S&P Global Ratings is pleased to invite you to our annual Global Reinsurance Market Briefing, taking place during the 68th edition of the Rendez-Vous de Septembre (RVS). Join our senior insurance credit analysts at the Fairmont Monte Carlo Hotel from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. CEST on Sunday, September 6, as they present their views on the global reinsurance sector and discuss the 2027 Global Reinsurance Outlook.
The discussion will cover:
Gain timely insights into the trends shaping the global reinsurance market and what they could mean for insurers, reinsurers and investors.
Registration, refreshments and networking begin at 11:15 a.m., followed by presentations and discussion from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. CEST.
We also welcome your questions in advance—please include them on the registration form when registering.
We look forward to seeing you in Monte Carlo!
*Click on the map to the right of the screen to see a more precise location and directions.
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team