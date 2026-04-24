In Person

Global Reinsurance Market Briefing | Monte Carlo

Fairmont Monte Carlo Hotel, 12 Av. des Spélugues, 98000 Monaco

Event starts in

Days

Hours

Minutes
Register Now

ON THIS PAGE

Summary

S&P Global Ratings is pleased to invite you to our annual Global Reinsurance Market Briefing, taking place during the 68th edition of the Rendez-Vous de Septembre (RVS). Join our senior insurance credit analysts at the Fairmont Monte Carlo Hotel from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. CEST on Sunday, September 6, as they present their views on the global reinsurance sector and discuss the 2027 Global Reinsurance Outlook.
   
The discussion will cover:

  • The 2027 global reinsurance outlook
  • Market conditions and pricing trends
  • Capital strength, earnings and balance sheet resilience
  • Key credit risks and rating implications to watch   

Gain timely insights into the trends shaping the global reinsurance market and what they could mean for insurers, reinsurers and investors. 
     
Registration, refreshments and networking begin at 11:15 a.m., followed by presentations and discussion from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. CEST.
     
We also welcome your questions in advance—please include them on the registration form when registering.

We look forward to seeing you in Monte Carlo!

Click here to book your complimentary place ›

Location

Fairmont Monte Carlo Hotel,
12 Av. des Spélugues,
98000 Monaco

*Click on the map to the right of the screen to see a more precise location and directions.

 

Interested in Reinsurance?

Visit our insurance sector page to access the latest updates, research, and insights.
View All

Contact Us

If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team

Ratings Event Support