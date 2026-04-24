Global Reinsurance Market Briefing | Monte Carlo

S&P Global Ratings is pleased to invite you to our annual Global Reinsurance Market Briefing, taking place during the 68th edition of the Rendez-Vous de Septembre (RVS). Join our senior insurance credit analysts at the Fairmont Monte Carlo Hotel from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. CEST on Sunday, September 6, as they present their views on the global reinsurance sector and discuss the 2027 Global Reinsurance Outlook.



The discussion will cover:



The 2027 global reinsurance outlook

Market conditions and pricing trends

Capital strength, earnings and balance sheet resilience

Key credit risks and rating implications to watch

Gain timely insights into the trends shaping the global reinsurance market and what they could mean for insurers, reinsurers and investors.



Registration, refreshments and networking begin at 11:15 a.m., followed by presentations and discussion from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. CEST.



We also welcome your questions in advance—please include them on the registration form when registering.



We look forward to seeing you in Monte Carlo!