In Person

European Private Markets Conference 2026

Convene 22 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4BQ, United Kingdom

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Summary

S&P Global Ratings is excited to welcome you to its third annual Private Markets Conference in London.

Our highly anticipated Private Markets event will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to hear from S&P Global Ratings' senior sector analysts and renowned industry specialists, engage in interactive panel discussions, and network with other market participants.

This event is free of charge, but seats are limited. We encourage you to register early to secure your place. Walk-ins will not be accommodated on the day of the event.

Location

1st Floor, Convene, 155 Bishopsgate

London EC2M 3YD, United Kingdom

2025 Highlights

Private markets are here to stay. This was the take-home message of S&P Global Ratings' second European Private Markets Conference on Oct. 7, 2025, in London. Europe is increasingly coming to the fore, with private market investors seeking new opportunities beyond the U.S.

As Head of EMEA Corporate and Infrastructure Ratings Michael Seewald put it in his opening remarks: "To say the least, markets have been quite constructive this year."

Key Highlights:

  • Private credit is becoming increasingly important in financing the real economy, as private lenders step in to bridge the funding gap.
  • Middle-market collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) continue their upward trajectory, with Europe trailing behind the U.S.
  • The fundraising slowdown in private equity continues, even though realizations are beginning to materialize.
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Frequently Asked Questions

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