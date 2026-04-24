European Financial Institutions Conference 2026 | London

S&P Global Offerings
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Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
In Person
Convene, 155 Bishopsgate, London, United Kingdom
Join us in London on Thursday, September 24, for an in‑depth programme featuring expert insights, interactive panel discussions and the opportunity to network in person with fellow market participants.
The conference brings together industry leaders, S&P Global Ratings’ senior bank analysts, and other leading experts to explore the latest trends, challenges and opportunities shaping the European banking sector.
The full agenda and speaker line‑up will be announced in the coming weeks.
*Click on the map to the right of the screen to see a more precise location and directions.
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team