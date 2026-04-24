In Person

European Financial Institutions Conference 2026 | London

Convene, 155 Bishopsgate, London, United Kingdom

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Summary

Join us in London on Thursday, September 24, for an in‑depth programme featuring expert insights, interactive panel discussions and the opportunity to network in person with fellow market participants.
    
The conference brings together industry leaders, S&P Global Ratings’ senior bank analysts, and other leading experts to explore the latest trends, challenges and opportunities shaping the European banking sector.

The full agenda and speaker line‑up will be announced in the coming weeks.

Learn more and register ›

Location

Convene, 1st floor, 155 Bishopsgate,
London, EC2M 3YD

*Click on the map to the right of the screen to see a more precise location and directions.

 

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