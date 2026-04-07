S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
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Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
In Person
Warsaw, Poland
S&P Global Ratings is delighted to invite you to attend our CEE Capital Markets Conference 2026. Our conference provides a unique opportunity to hear from S&P Global Ratings senior analysts and renowned industry experts, engage in interactive panel discussions, and connect with other market participants in person.
This event is free of charge, but seats are limited. We encourage you to register early to secure your place. Walk-ins will not be accommodated on the day of the event.
The full agenda and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. Please look for updates in your inbox and check the conference webpage.
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team