S&P Global Ratings is delighted to invite you to attend our CEE Capital Markets Conference 2026. Our conference provides a unique opportunity to hear from S&P Global Ratings senior analysts and renowned industry experts, engage in interactive panel discussions, and connect with other market participants in person.

This event is free of charge, but seats are limited. We encourage you to register early to secure your place. Walk-ins will not be accommodated on the day of the event.