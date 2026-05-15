Building Resilience: The Credit Impact of European Defense Spending

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S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
In Person
Paris
Europe is increasing defense spending at a pace not seen since the Cold War. NATO's more ambitious spending commitments, Russia's war in Ukraine, and a more fragmented geopolitical environment are forcing many EU member states to raise military budgets.
S&P Global Ratings, together with S&P Global’s Chief Client Office, is pleased to host an exclusive evening event exploring the macro and cross-sector credit implications of European defense spending, taking place on June 16.
This event will convene investors, issuers, arrangers, and industry leaders to discuss the key credit themes arising from Europe’s growing rearmament needs.
Registration for this event is complimentary.
Event Timings:
Registration opens at 17:30
Content starts at 18:00
Networking drinks & canapés from 19:30
40 Rue de Courcelles, Paris, 75008
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team