In Person

Building Resilience: The Credit Impact of European Defense Spending

Paris

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Summary

Europe is increasing defense spending at a pace not seen since the Cold War. NATO's more ambitious spending commitments, Russia's war in Ukraine, and a more fragmented geopolitical environment are forcing many EU member states to raise military budgets.

S&P Global Ratings, together with S&P Global’s Chief Client Office, is pleased to host an exclusive evening event exploring the macro and cross-sector credit implications of European defense spending, taking place on June 16.

This event will convene investors, issuers, arrangers, and industry leaders to discuss the key credit themes arising from Europe’s growing rearmament needs.

Registration for this event is complimentary.

Register Now for this Complimentary Event

Event Timings:

Registration opens at 17:30

Content starts at 18:00

Networking drinks & canapés from 19:30

Location

S&P Global Paris Offices

40 Rue de Courcelles, Paris, 75008

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