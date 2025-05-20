Register now for S&P Global Ratings' Australian Credit Spotlight Seminar 2026 in Sydney on Wednesday, July 29.

Join us at our flagship in-person seminar to gain insights from our senior analysts and esteemed guest speakers as they explore Australia’s place amid global volatility and the evolving credit landscape. This year’s seminar will feature a macroeconomic and sovereign outlook on Australia’s positioning in uncertain global conditions, alongside in-depth discussions on digital infrastructure, energy, and AI, as well as Australia’s evolving debt markets and the rise of private credit.

Secure your spot today and register for this complimentary seminar to stay informed on the key developments shaping Australia’s financial markets. Walk-ins will not be accommodated on the day of the event.