Asia Emerging Markets Conference 2026: Structural Shifts

We are pleased to invite you to the Asia Emerging Markets Conference 2026, returning in person on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, under the theme “Structural Shifts.”

This year’s conference brings together leading specialists from S&P Global Ratings and our regional affiliates, along with industry guest speakers, to share timely insights on the macroeconomic, credit, and investment trends shaping Emerging Asia. We will also examine how rapid technological advances are reshaping the region’s commodities landscape and supply chain flows and assess how domestic capital markets and offshore financing can support evolving infrastructure needs.

Join us to reconnect with peers, exchange perspectives, and gain a deeper understanding of the forces redefining the region’s growth trajectory.