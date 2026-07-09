The S&P Global Africa Summit 2026 will bring together senior policymakers, financial leaders, investors, and capital markets stakeholders to explore the theme of “Orchestrating Africa’s Financial Architecture: Capital Markets and Policy Orthodoxy.” Through a high-level executive dialogue and expert panel discussions, the summit will examine how deeper, more resilient capital markets can support economic growth, attract investment, and strengthen financial ecosystems across Africa.

Building on the summit's mission to advance Africa’s development agenda through robust financial markets, the event will highlight the strategic role of development finance institutions as market builders, convenors, and catalysts for capital formation. Attendees will gain insights from distinguished speakers, including presidents of regional institutions, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and chairpersons of leading financial institutions and stock exchanges, as they discuss the policies, partnerships, and market innovations shaping Africa’s future.