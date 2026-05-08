We recently hosted our inaugural U.S. Private Markets Forum in New York City, convening investors and market participants to discuss the evolving dynamics across private credit, fund finance, and structured solutions. Discussions focused on the growing role of innovative structuring, the use of fund finance as both an investment opportunity and liquidity tool, and the shifting priorities shaping the investor landscape.

Key Takeaways

Investor sentiment remains constructive but increasingly disciplined, with capital deployment driven by liquidity, downside protection, and structural resilience. Differentiation is shifting toward structuring capability rather than capital availability.

Market Environment: Demand for yield continues to support private markets; however, investors are prioritizing risk-adjusted returns and capital preservation over headline yield. There is heightened scrutiny on liquidity management, refinancing risk, and the ability of portfolios to withstand stress scenarios, reflecting a more defensive and disciplined investment posture.

Structural Underwriting: Structure and alignment have become central to investment decisions. Investors are evaluating opportunities through a holistic underlying lens, focusing not only on asset quality but also on manager quality and track record, incentive alignment, covenant protections, repayment flexibility, and transparency. Structural integrity is a key driver of downside protection.

Market Convergence: Boundaries between corporate, project, infrastructure, and structured finance continue to blur, creating a broader and more complex opportunity set. Transactions are becoming more bespoke, often incorporating both debt- and equity-like features to tailor risk-return profiles to investor needs.

Structural Innovation: Flexible structures, including fund wrappers, hybrids, joint ventures, and layered capital stacks, are becoming critical. Innovation is increasingly occurring at the structural level, enabling investors to optimize risk exposure, liquidity, and capital efficiency.

Role of Insurance Capital: Insurance investors are increasingly shaping pricing, tenor, leverage, and design, favoring structures that deliver tailored risk exposure, ratings outcomes, and regulatory efficiency.

Investment Conditions: Investors remain willing to engage in complex opportunities where the economic rationale is compelling, and risks are clearly understood and allocated. Complexity is acceptable, but only where supported by transparency, strong governance, and robust structural protections.

What’s Next

Looking ahead, market differentiation will increasingly depend on the ability to structure transactions that effectively balance flexibility, liquidity, transparency, and long-term investor protection. Managers that can consistently deliver on these dimensions are likely to be best positioned to attract capital and scale in an increasingly selective environment.