S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
1 January 2026
Authored by Claudio Viscomi
Our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) is an essential tool for understanding evolving industry risks. BICRAs evaluate macroeconomic factors, industry characteristics, and bank-specific factors, based on a structured, transparent, and country-specific methodology.
What investors like: Investors tell us they appreciate the comprehensive, detailed and comparative approach to assessing banking risks across different jurisdictions. In particular, the BICRAs' clarity, granularity, and consistency deepen their understanding of how systemic conditions influence bank creditworthiness.
Areas to improve: Investors would like us to consider emerging threats such as fintech and cryptocurrencies, that could affect financial stability. In particular, they want us to:
Authored by Claudio Viscomi