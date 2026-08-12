As regulators broaden quotas and eligible participants, overseas investment is becoming a longer-term strategic allocation, supporting diversification, yield enhancement, and differentiated returns.

What We Are Hearing

Chinese investors need global credit expertise: As Chinese investors expand their overseas investments, demand is growing for credit research with a global perspective. Many investors have identified a gap in access to the insights and expertise needed to evaluate international credit markets. At the same time, an increasing number of foreign governments and issuers are tapping China's debt markets through Dim Sum and Panda bonds, attracted by the relatively low cost of RMB financing. These trends are making global credit research and analysis increasingly important for Chinese investors seeking to identify and capitalize on cross-border investment opportunities.

Seasoned Chinese investors are expanding their focus beyond Chinese issuers: Expanded offshore channels have supported Dim Sum bond market growth, but the increasing investor participation has also compressed Dim Sum bond yields, reducing the market’s attractiveness for more sophisticated investors seeking differentiated return opportunities. More seasoned Chinese investors are therefore widening their investment universe beyond familiar Chinese names. This shift reflects the continued evolution of Chinese investors’ overseas investment capabilities and a growing appetite for global credit opportunities as they seek new sources of yield in an increasingly competitive investment landscape.

Dim Sum bonds can bridge onshore and offshore RMB markets: RMB assets are increasingly viewed as an alternative to U.S. dollar concentration, but foreign participation in China’s onshore bond market remains constrained. Investors cited limited RMB liquidity, underdeveloped hedging tools, complex market structure, and caution toward LGFV exposure as key barriers. Dim Sum bonds may provide a more accessible offshore RMB route, helping connect global investors with RMB opportunities while avoiding some onshore market complexities.

Regulatory scrutiny is driving stronger credit differentiation in the China onshore market: Chinese regulators are taking efforts to strengthen domestic rating quality and reduce AAA concentration. Investors view direct portfolio impact as manageable, especially where internal credit assessment is robust, but many are reviewing holdings for potential downgrades or withdrawals. Forced-selling risk depends more on product mandates and investment guidelines than on rating actions alone. Investors are closely monitoring the implementation of future regulatory measures and their potential implications for market liquidity and portfolio management.

Private credit is gaining attention among Chinese investors: Chinese investors are showing growing interest in private credit as the asset class continues to expand and reshape the global lending landscape. While much of the attention stems from concerns about the potential market implications of the sector's rapid growth, some investors also view private credit as an attractive investment opportunity. The asset class offers exposure to structural opportunities created by the contraction of traditional bank lending, along with the potential for higher yields and return premiums.