Explore key automotive industry metrics, terms, and definitions. Discover how S&P Global Mobility helps OEMs, suppliers, dealers, and more make data-driven decisions.
Editor’s note: Some of the linked references in this article reflect historic data used for examples or demonstrative purposes. For the most up-to-date forecasts explore our automotive datasets, and for the latest news, insights, and analysis, from S&P Global Mobility, subscribe to our newsletters.
The automotive industry covers vehicle design, manufacturing, sales, fleet operations, aftermarket services, and new mobility solutions. Each part of this ecosystem relies in data for optimizing decision-making. S&P Global Mobility supports the industry through intelligence spanning the following key verticals
Automotive industry verticals
OEM & Manufacturing: S&P Global Mobility provides insights on production efficiency, capacity, and quantity to help OEMs optimize operations and plan for future launches from design and build to rolling off the line.
Suppliers & Supply Chain: Our data tracks delivery costs and components, enabling suppliers to streamline operations and support assembly performance.
Dealership & Retail: We analyze sales trends, pricing, and customer loyalty, helping dealerships refine strategies and maximize market opportunities.
Fleet & Leasing: Our analytics help fleet managers reduce costs, improve uptime, and make data-driven decisions on vehicle acquisition and lifecycle management.
Aftermarket: S&P Global Mobility provides visibility into parts, servicing, and compliance trends to support efficient maintenance and customer satisfaction.
Mobility & Emerging Tech: We monitor EV adoption, autonomous vehicles, connected services, and shared mobility, helping stakeholders anticipate market shifts and innovation trends.
At S&P Global Mobility, we track the numbers that matter across the automotive value chain. Our intelligence helps OEMs, suppliers, dealers, fleet managers, and mobility providers act quickly and confidently.
These are some of the numbers that drive decision-making. They reveal where the market is now and where it’s heading. At S&P Global Mobility, we don’t just measure metrics like these. We forecast them, analyze them, and help our clients act on them.
Average Transaction Price (ATP)
Capacity Utilization
Conquest / Defection Ratio:
Cycle Time (hours/days)
Energy Usage per Unit (kWh/vehicle)
Fleet Age/Average Vehicle Age
First Pass Yield (FPY %)
Inventory Turnover (times/year)
Company Market Share
Production Volume
Related insights: Each month, we update our long-term light vehicle production forecast—up to a 12-year forecast window—using the latest sales data, and reflecting macroeconomic indicators, regulatory developments, OEM strategies, and market-level intelligence.
We leverage production actuals and our global sales outlook to inform our view, with registration data factored in as we move through the year.
Explore the latest global production insights and our updated global light vehicle production forecast to see how shifting market forces shape the road ahead.
See previous months’ forecasts in our LinkedIn newsletter.
Residual Value
Scrap Rate (%)
Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate (SAAR)
Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)
Total Industry Volume (TIV):
Vehicle Sales
Related news: In the January 2025 forecast, 2025 global light vehicle sales were projected to rise 1.7% year-over-year, reaching 89.6 million units. This reflected a cautious recovery from supply chain disruptions and pent-up demand release.
Below is an A-to-Z guide to essential automotive industry terms, with opportunities to connect each definition to relevant S&P Global Mobility solutions.
This glossary breaks down many core metrics and terms you’ll hear every day in the industry. Although it is comprehensive, this glossary is not exhaustive.
Existing customers can log into their dashboard and access detailed dictionaries for definitions across the following S&P Global Mobility specific databases:
New to S&P Global Mobility? Request a call from a customer representative to get the most accurate auto industry data and insights to meet your needs.
ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems): Technologies like lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking that enhance safety and convenience.
Architecture: The structured design framework of a vehicle or system, defining how its major components, technologies, and interfaces fit together. In automotive, architecture can refer to the physical platform (e.g., chassis, powertrain layout or whether a vehicle is unibody or body-on-frame).
Architecture shapes development cost, scalability, and future innovation. A shared platform architecture allows OEMs to produce multiple models efficiently, while E/E and SDV architectures determine how vehicles integrate advanced features like ADAS, connectivity, and electrification.
See also: E/E Architecture (Electrical/Electronic), SDV (Software-Defined Vehicle) Architecture, and vehicle platform architecture.
Autonomous vehicles: Vehicles equipped with sensors, AI, and control systems that enable them to operate with minimal or no human input. The level of autonomy is defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) scale, ranging from Level 0 (no automation) to Level 5 (full automation under all conditions).
Average age of advertised inventory: The mean number of days vehicles remain listed or in stock before sale, calculated across all model years and types.
Battery Capacity (kWh): The total amount of energy an electric vehicle (EV) battery can store, measured in kilowatt-hours (kWh). A higher capacity generally translates to a longer driving range, although efficiency and vehicle weight also play key roles.
Battery capacity is central to EV performance, consumer adoption, and cost. Larger batteries support longer ranges, but they also increase vehicle weight, price, and charging times.
See also: Charging Infrastructure, Energy Usage per Unit, EV Penetration, Range.
Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV or EV): Vehicle which operates on battery power only.
Bodystyle: A classification that indicates both a vehicle’s silhouette (overall shape) and its door configuration. While Bodytype focuses on the structural form (e.g., sedan, SUV, hatchback), Bodystyle adds specificity by considering the number and arrangement of doors, which affects manufacturing processes, as well as passenger access and vehicle packaging.
For example, a sedan bodystyle may be standard or long wheelbase, a hatchback may have three or five doors, an MPV may or may not have sliding doors, and pick-up trucks come in a number of door and cab-length configurations
See also: Bodytype, Vehicle Classification
Bodytype: The overall silhouette or structural form of a vehicle, describing its shape, roofline, and passenger/cargo configuration, without reference to the number of doors. Bodytype helps classify vehicles for production, regulatory, and market analysis purposes.
For example, identifying Bodytype is essential for understanding vehicle functionality, market segmentation, and manufacturing design. Different Bodytypes influence aerodynamics, passenger capacity, cargo flexibility, and pricing.
Common Bodytype examples include:
Car / Truck: A vehicle sector split used mainly in the United States to distinguish Passenger Cars from Light Trucks (LTR) under Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) conventions. Together, these are referred to as Light Vehicles.
Regional note: The US definition of a light truck includes vehicles up to about 6 tonnes GVW, while most other markets classify light commercial vehicles below 3.5 tonnes GVW. Outside the US, SUVs are often grouped with passenger cars, and vehicle segmentation follows regional standards to ensure consistent comparisons.
See also: Bodytype, Bodystyle, Segment, Vehicle Classification
CPO (Certified Pre-Owned) Vehicles: Used vehicles inspected and certified by manufacturers for resale.
Connected Vehicles: Vehicles equipped with internet access and networked communication technologies that enable interaction with other vehicles, infrastructure, and external systems. It can refer to V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle), V2I (vehicle-to-infrastructure), and V2X (vehicle-to-everything) connectivity. These capabilities support real-time diagnostics, navigation, infotainment, and advanced safety functions.
Curb Weight: Weight of a vehicle without passengers or cargo. Heavier EVs require careful design for efficiency and safety standards.
Days’ Supply: The number of days it would take to sell current vehicle inventory at the prevailing sales rate. A high days’ supply can signal oversupply and pressure on pricing, while a low days’ supply may indicate strong demand or constrained production.
E/E Architecture (Electrical/Electronic): The wiring, sensors, controllers, and communication networks (like CAN, Ethernet) that connect all electronic systems.
Electric Vehicle (EV): A vehicle that uses one or more electric motors for propulsion, powered by an on-board battery or a combination of battery and internal combustion engine. EVs include:
BEVs produce zero or reduced tailpipe emissions while PHEVs produce zero or reduced tailpipe emissions while in EV mode, offering a cleaner alternative to traditional vehicles.
For comprehensive insights into the electric vehicle industry and more on market trends, forecasts, and technological advancements across these categories, visit S&P Global Mobility's Electric Vehicle Industry page.
See also: NEV
Related insights: Discover how EV adoption rates compare across the US, China, and Europe, and how policy, price, and infrastructure impact the global auto market.
Emissions (g/km or g/mile): The measurement of a vehicle’s carbon dioxide (CO2) output per unit of distance traveled, typically expressed in grams per kilometer (g/km) or grams per mile (g/mile).
Emissions data is a key benchmark for regulatory compliance, sustainability reporting, and lifecycle environmental impact targets. Efforts to meet these targets directly affect OEM strategies in vehicle design, electrification, and supply chain sustainability.
Emissions are measured under standardized test cycles (e.g., WLTP, EPA), with values reflecting CO₂ released during fuel combustion per vehicle distance.
As regulatory frameworks tighten, such as the EU End-of-Life Vehicles Directive, OEMs are increasingly required to integrate closed-loop recycling and sustainable materials into design and production. Reducing emissions is no longer limited to vehicle tailpipes but extends across the full circular economy of automotive manufacturing.
Learn more about how OEMs can navigate the End-of-Life Vehicles Directive.
Fleet Electrification Rate (%): Percentage of a company or region’s fleet that is electric.
Fuel Efficiency (MPG / km/L): Average fuel efficiency across vehicles.
Full-Frame: The frame is the main structure of the chassis of the vehicle, and all other components are fastened to the frame; full-frame is also known as body-on-frame or ladder frame construction. The frame runs the length of the vehicle. Vehicle designs, typically commercial vehicles, where the cabin is a unibody construction that is then mated to a rear ladder frame are classified as unibody architectures in the S&P Global Mobility database.
Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR): Maximum weight of a vehicle including cargo and passengers. GVWR is used to determine vehicle weight classification relative to emissions, fuel economy and safety standards.
Global Vehicle Sales: The total number of vehicles sold worldwide during a specific time period, typically reported monthly, quarterly, or annually.
Global Vehicle Sales: The total number of vehicles sold worldwide during a specific time period, typically reported monthly, quarterly, or annually.

Tracking global vehicle sales provides insight into market demand, consumer preferences, and regional economic conditions. It is also a key benchmark for automakers, suppliers, and policymakers assessing industry health and planning production strategies.
Access the Light Vehicle Sales Forecast for forward-looking projections by region and vehicle type.
Hybrid Vehicle: A vehicle that combines an internal combustion engine (ICE) with one or more electric motors to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, or enhance performance. Hybrids use a battery-powered electric motor to supplement the engine. Depending on the design, the vehicle may run on the engine alone, the motor alone (in limited cases), or a combination of both. Battery energy is typically recovered through regenerative braking and not plugged in.
Types:
Hybrids play a pivotal role in the transition to electrification, serving as a bridge between traditional combustion and fully electric vehicles. Track adoption patterns and technology developments in the Hybrid and EV Market Trends Dashboard for the US market only.
Horsepower (hp / PS / kW): A measure of a vehicle’s engine or motor power output, expressed in horsepower (hp), metric horsepower (PS), or kilowatts (kW). It quantifies the ability of the engine to perform work over time, influencing acceleration, towing capacity, and overall performance.
Horsepower is a key metric for comparing vehicles across segments and powertrains. It helps consumers, OEMs, and fleet operators understand performance potential and make informed purchasing or engineering decisions.
Unlike internal combustion engines, electric vehicles (EVs) can deliver peak horsepower instantly, which significantly changes acceleration profiles, driving dynamics, and traditional performance comparisons.
Insurance Cost ($ / year): Average annual cost to insure a vehicle. Interestingly, connected vehicle data allows insurers to offer usage-based pricing, reducing premiums for safe drivers.
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE): An engine which converts energy through combustion in its combustion chamber. ICEs can use a variety of fuel sources, with gasoline most prevalent. Other fuel sources include diesel, bio-fuel and ethanol. Hydrogen internal combustion engines are in development but not yet commercialized to scale, while other companies are exploring synthetic fuels. Alternative solutions being explored to reduce or eliminate typical fuel emissions.
Inventory Turnover Rate: How quickly a dealer or fleet sells its vehicles.
Kilowatt-Hour (kWh): Measurement of electrical energy for EV batteries.
Loyalty: The tendency of a vehicle owner or customer to repeatedly purchase or lease vehicles from the same brand, manufacturer, or dealership. Loyalty is a key indicator of brand strength and customer satisfaction, influencing retention rates, repeat sales, and long-term market share.
Lease Penetration Rate (%): Percentage of vehicles leased rather than purchased.
Light Vehicles: Passenger cars and light trucks.
Manufacturer: The company (OEM or contract assembler) responsible for producing a specific vehicle at the plant level. A manufacturer may be the global brand owner itself, or a local partner assembling under license.
Miles per Gallon (MPG): A standard measure of fuel efficiency.
MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price): The price a vehicle manufacturer recommends that a dealer charges for a new vehicle. MSRP serves as a baseline for pricing negotiations, incentives, and promotions but may not reflect the final sale price. Dealers ultimately set the final sale price, and it can be influenced by dealer discounts, regional market conditions, or supply and demand. Go further and read our blog on how pricing teams navigate the growing gap between MSRP and actual transaction prices.
New Energy Vehicles (NEVs): In China, the term “NEV” is used in a regulatory sense to designate BEVs, PHEVs and FCEVs under a dual-credit system for automakers. They are vehicles that use alternative fuels or propulsion technologies instead of traditional petrol or diesel. They are designed to be more environmentally friendly, producing reduced or zero tailpipe emissions. NEVs include battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), which generate electricity from hydrogen.
New Vehicle Registrations: The number of newly sold vehicles officially registered with government authorities during a given time period (monthly, quarterly, or annually). Registrations confirm that a vehicle has entered service rather than when delivered from an OEM to a dealer. OEM revenue is based on sales to dealers and typically reported by the OEM, while dealer revenue is based on the sale to a customer, which is captured in registration data.
Registration data provides critical insight into consumer behavior, regional market trends, and demographic shifts. Registrations reflect end-user adoption, providing another tool for measuring demand across vehicle types, powertrains, and customer groups.
Registrations are also a window into mobility preferences and market participation. For example, new vehicle registrations among 18–34-year-olds have declined. Read our analysis on young buyer registration trends for more on the factors behind this shift, including the rising cost of new vehicles, stronger demand for used cars, and changes in life stage milestones.
See also: Global Vehicle Sales, Vehicle Registration Data & Market Insights
Inquire about Vehicle Registration Data & Market Insights for near real-time registration trends that validate sales performance and reveal market dynamics.
Networked Charging Infrastructure: Public and private EV chargers connected to data networks for monitoring and optimization.
OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer): Vehicle manufacturer that produces cars under its brands or, in some cases, under contract for other brands.
Over-the-Air Updates (OTA): Remote software updates for vehicles. OTA updates improve safety, enhance infotainment, and reduce recall costs.
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV): Hybrid with an external charging option, allowing all-electric trips.
Quarterly Vehicle Sales: Vehicle sales reported per quarter.
Quality Rating: Measure of vehicle reliability and build quality.
Range (miles / km): The distance an EV can travel on a full charge.
Residual Value (%): Expected resale value of a vehicle after a set period.
Supply Chain Lead Time (days): Total time from order to vehicle delivery. This encompasses all stages, including procurement, manufacturing, quality assurance, and logistics.
Supply chain lead time is a critical indicator of operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. Shorter lead times can lead to faster market responsiveness, reduced inventory costs, and improved competitiveness. Conversely, prolonged lead times may indicate inefficiencies or vulnerabilities within the supply chain.
SDV (Software-Defined Vehicle) Architecture: Centralized, cloud-connected software frameworks that enable over-the-air (OTA) updates, feature activation, and AI-driven services. Learn more in this benchmarking guide for software-defined vehicles.
Telematics: Data collection system that tracks vehicle performance, driver behavior, and location. Telematics enables predictive maintenance, reducing fleet downtime.
Total Cost of Ownership (TCO): Full cost of owning a vehicle, including purchase, fuel, insurance, and maintenance.
Unibody: Vehicle construction in which the floor, roof, panels, etc. are welded together into one unit, thereby eliminating the need for a separate frame.
Used Vehicle Market: Sales of pre-owned vehicles.
Urban Mobility Index: Measures accessibility and efficiency of city transportation systems.
Vehicle Classification: A system for categorizing vehicles based on characteristics such as size, weight, powertrain, body type, or intended use. Common classifications include passenger cars, light trucks, SUVs, commercial vans, and heavy-duty trucks.
In the global automotive industry, classification standards vary by region (e.g., EPA in the US, EU categories), but harmonized categories help benchmark sales, production, and emissions metrics across markets.
See also: Bodytype, Car/Truck, Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR), and Light-Duty Vehicle (LDV).
Vehicle platform architecture: Shared chassis and structural design used across multiple models.
Vehicle Electrification (%): Share of EVs in total vehicle stock.
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X): Communication between vehicles and infrastructure for safety and efficiency. May include vehicle-to-vehicle information, vehicle-to-pedestrian and vehicle-to-infrastructure (typically road infrastructure like traffic lights).
Vehicle-to-Grid/Home (V2G): Ability for electric vehicles to send stored electricity back to the power grid, to use stored electricity to provide electricity to a home or to use stored electricity to power items from workplace tools to other EVs.
Warranty Cost ($): Average cost of warranty claims per vehicle.
Weight-to-Power Ratio: Vehicle weight relative to engine power; key for performance assessment.
XEV (Extended Electric Vehicle): Vehicles capable of operating partially on electricity with extended range.
Yield on EV Battery Materials (%): Efficiency of producing battery-grade metals like lithium and cobalt.
Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV): A vehicle producing no tailpipe emissions, typically battery-electric or hydrogen fuel cell. Governments increasingly mandate ZEV targets for 2030, accelerating adoption. For example, the shift toward zero-emission buses is transforming EU bus manufacturing and fleet planning.
See also: EV (Electric Vehicle), Vehicle Electrification, Fleet Electrification Rate.
At S&P Global Mobility, we don’t simply define these terms, we provide real-time data, market insights, and analytical tools to help you make confident, data-driven decisions.
Subscribe to our newsletters to stay updated on emerging trends and industry developments, and explore our automotive datasets for samples of our metrics and forecasts.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.