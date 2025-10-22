Lease Penetration Rate (%): Percentage of vehicles leased rather than purchased.

Light Vehicles: Passenger cars and light trucks.

Manufacturer: The company (OEM or contract assembler) responsible for producing a specific vehicle at the plant level. A manufacturer may be the global brand owner itself, or a local partner assembling under license.

Miles per Gallon (MPG): A standard measure of fuel efficiency.

MPG (miles per gallon) is commonly used in the US and UK.

(miles per gallon) is commonly used in the US and UK. km/L (kilometers per liter) is used in some Asian markets.

(kilometers per liter) is used in some Asian markets. L/100 km (liters per 100 kilometers) is the standard in many other regions, including Europe, China, and Australia.

MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price): The price a vehicle manufacturer recommends that a dealer charges for a new vehicle. MSRP serves as a baseline for pricing negotiations, incentives, and promotions but may not reflect the final sale price. Dealers ultimately set the final sale price, and it can be influenced by dealer discounts, regional market conditions, or supply and demand.



New Energy Vehicles (NEVs): In China, the term “NEV” is used in a regulatory sense to designate BEVs, PHEVs and FCEVs under a dual-credit system for automakers. They are vehicles that use alternative fuels or propulsion technologies instead of traditional petrol or diesel. They are designed to be more environmentally friendly, producing reduced or zero tailpipe emissions. NEVs include battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), which generate electricity from hydrogen.

New Vehicle Registrations: The number of newly sold vehicles officially registered with government authorities during a given time period (monthly, quarterly, or annually). Registrations confirm that a vehicle has entered service rather than when delivered from an OEM to a dealer. OEM revenue is based on sales to dealers and typically reported by the OEM, while dealer revenue is based on the sale to a customer, which is captured in registration data.

Registration data provides critical insight into consumer behavior, regional market trends, and demographic shifts. Registrations reflect end-user adoption, providing another tool for measuring demand across vehicle types, powertrains, and customer groups.

Registrations are also a window into mobility preferences and market participation. For example, new vehicle registrations among 18–34-year-olds have declined. Read our analysis on young buyer registration trends for more on the factors behind this shift, including the rising cost of new vehicles, stronger demand for used cars, and changes in life stage milestones.

