21 May 2025
The average age of vehicles in the US reaches 12.8 years, highlighting shifts in consumer behavior and economic conditions. Read on to discover how this trend impacts the automotive industry, aftermarket opportunities, and regional variations in vehicle age.
The average age of vehicles in the US continues to climb, reaching 12.8 years in 2025, according to new analysis from S&P Global Mobility. This marks the second consecutive year of a two-month increase in vehicle age, signaling broader changes in consumer purchasing behavior, economic conditions and the durability of modern vehicles. For the mobility and aftermarket sectors, this trend introduces both significant challenges and opportunities, reflecting key automotive industry trends.
While the automotive industry saw a rebound in new vehicle registrations in 2024—topping 16 million for the first time since 2019—this was not enough to offset the broader aging trend. The US vehicle fleet now includes 289 million light vehicles in operation, up 3 million since 2024. Despite the resurgence in new car sales, a relatively stable 4.5% scrappage rate means that older vehicles are staying on the road longer, steadily increasing the average age of the fleet.
One of the clearest shifts influencing these figures is the ongoing consumer pivot from passenger cars to light trucks. This dynamic is clearly visible in vehicle age data: passenger cars now average 14.5 years in service, while light trucks remain younger, showing gradual growth to 11.9 years.
Notably, the number of passenger cars on US roads has dropped below 100 million for the first time since the early 1970s. This decline is part of a gradual transition, with car registrations now making up only about 20% of the market for several years. The vehicle fleet continues to demonstrate impressive resilience even as it faces stress from high new and used prices and economic uncertainty, compounded by challenges in the automotive supply chain.
The increase in average vehicle age isn’t occurring uniformly across the country. Northern Plains and Northwestern states, along with Gulf Coast states like Alabama and Mississippi, have a substantially higher average age than the national average; Montana leads the way with an average vehicle age that is more than five times higher than the national average.
While most states have seen a trend in average age similar to the national data, Colorado and Hawaii have seen their average vehicle age increase at a much slower pace over the last five years. In contrast, eight states, led by Mississippi and North Dakota, as well as Washington, DC, are seeing an average age trend that is noticeably faster than the national rate over the same timeframe.
Vehicle propulsion type is also influencing the overall aging curve. For the first time in several years there was upward pressure on the average age metric for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) as their rate of sales growth slows. Still, the average age for BEVs remains low at 3.7 years, growing at a similar rate—about two months—as the overall market in 2024.
As consumers have warmed to hybrid options, we have seen average age moderate for both plug-in hybrids, which have stayed flat at 4.9 years, and traditional hybrids, which have reduced in average age from 6.9 to 6.4 in the past year.
Alternative propulsion average age will continue to depend heavily on consumer sentiment for the next several years as they continue to build overall share in the vehicle fleet.”
For the aftermarket sector, the aging US vehicle fleet represents a substantial opportunity. As vehicles reach the six- to 14-year window, they require more frequent maintenance, repairs and parts replacements. With the 2015-2019 model years now entering this prime age range, a wave of service demand is expected to hit repair shops, part suppliers and service providers across the country.
New and used vehicle prices remain high, further encouraging vehicle owners to keep their cars longer and invest in upkeep rather than replacement. This will lead to significant opportunities for maintenance and repair as vehicles roll of warranty.
The increasing average age of vehicles reflects not only pressures such as inflation and supply chain disruption but also consumer preferences, regional nuances and technological transitions. Whether it’s targeting regional markets or preparing for alternative propulsion growth, industry stakeholders must stay nimble. The graying of the US fleet is more than a statistic—it’s a signal of shifting consumer behavior, economic realities and market demands.
S&P Global Mobility offers the most accurate and comprehensive data for aftermarket professionals. We provide trusted market and brand forecasts, a clear line of site into automaker and tier-1 supplier production plans, access to a comprehensive database of vehicles-in-operation (VIO), and more.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.