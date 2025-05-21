The average age of vehicles in the US continues to climb, reaching 12.8 years in 2025, according to new analysis from S&P Global Mobility. This marks the second consecutive year of a two-month increase in vehicle age, signaling broader changes in consumer purchasing behavior, economic conditions and the durability of modern vehicles. For the mobility and aftermarket sectors, this trend introduces both significant challenges and opportunities, reflecting key automotive industry trends.

While the automotive industry saw a rebound in new vehicle registrations in 2024—topping 16 million for the first time since 2019—this was not enough to offset the broader aging trend. The US vehicle fleet now includes 289 million light vehicles in operation, up 3 million since 2024. Despite the resurgence in new car sales, a relatively stable 4.5% scrappage rate means that older vehicles are staying on the road longer, steadily increasing the average age of the fleet.