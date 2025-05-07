As the automotive industry shifts toward software-defined vehicles (SDVs), the term has become a buzzword, frequently mentioned at industry events like CES, often with varying interpretations and meanings.

Amidst this excitement, many OEMs are making claims about their new SDV launches; They feel the pressure to incorporate SDVs into their product developments to appear competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

But despite all the talk and promises, there has been no clear industry benchmark to measure vehicles’ readiness for SDV implementation.