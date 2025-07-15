Roughly 59% of U.S. new vehicle buyers took out a loan and 25.0% leased in early 2024, meaning nearly 85% financed their purchase. Because the vast majority of buyers are focused on financing, monthly affordability—not just the total vehicle price—plays a central role in determining which trims sell quickly and which remain on dealer lots.

For pricing teams, this means focusing less on adjusting MSRP and more on optimizing monthly payment structures—through tools like residual support or rate subvention—especially in higher-interest environments.

In February 2025, the average base MSRP of vehicles selected for lease, as reported by AutoCreditInsight, was $46,528—more than $2,400 higher than the average base MSRP of vehicles selected for loan financing. This doesn’t mean that MSRP varies by deal type, but rather that consumers who lease tend to choose higher-priced vehicles, often in the luxury segment. This trend is partly driven by leasing’s affordability advantages for higher-MSRP models that retain their value well. It’s also important to note that these figures represent the MSRP of the base model, not the MSRP as built and advertised (with options) for each individual vehicle. The gap underscores how leasing continues to serve as a tool for OEMs and dealers to make higher-priced vehicles accessible to payment-sensitive buyers.