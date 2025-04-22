S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
With our Retail Advertised Inventory tool, you can gain real-time insights into US vehicle inventory trends across 19,000+ dealers.
S&P Global Mobility’s Retail Advertised Inventory tool covers 90% of all new vehicles sold nationwide, including 3.5 million listings daily from 19,000 dealer websites.
Gain detailed vehicle inventory data and see trends over time, including info on 40+ attributes such as vehicle make, model, trim, model year, fuel type, MSRP and more, at national, state, DMA, and dealer levels.
With this information, you can identify market opportunities and risks, optimize incentive spending, refine production strategies, and stay ahead of the competition in a rapidly changing landscape.
Access detailed inventory data from over 19,000 US dealer websites, covering 90% of new vehicles sold nationwide.
Track and analyze daily inventory trends to identify market opportunities and competitive risks in near real-time.
Examine inventory at national, state, DMA, and dealer levels with insights into model, trim, fuel type, and more.
Our US vehicle inventory data provides actionable insights from over 19,000 dealers, helping brands optimize incentives, improve market share, and refine production strategies with real-time, detailed inventory trends at all levels.
Complete the form to download.