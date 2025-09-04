S&P Global Offerings
04 September 2025
Zero-emission buses are gaining market share in the European commercial bus market. Understand the factors driving this trend and get the latest bus forecast.
Registrations for buses over six tons in Western and Central Europe rebounded to approximately 33,500 units in 2024, showing a 5% year-on-year growth for the period and returning to pre-pandemic demand levels for the first time.
S&P Global Mobility’s newest forecast (Q3 2025) finds that further growth for the region is likely this year.
Zero-emission buses – which include battery electric and hydrogen buses – gained significant traction in 2024, capturing a full 25% of the market and rising 4 percentage points from 2023. Performance data from the first half of 2025 indicates a sustained trend; S&P Global Mobility expects the market share for zero-emission buses will rise to 30% of total buses sold in 2025.
Within this sector, battery electric vehicles dominate while hydrogen vehicles remain niche, with only 250 hydrogen fuel-cell electric (FCEV) buses sold in 2024.
Policy has played a crucial role in zero-emission bus growth, with the European Union's revised CO2 standards mandating 90% zero-emission city bus registrations by 2030 and 100% registrations by 2035.
At the same time, technological advancements have led to increased range in electric vehicles, making them more suitable for urban operations.
Zero-emission technologies in Western and Central Europe are gaining momentum among city buses in particular (aka. transit buses). Regular routes and shorter distances help to make the case. As much as 48% of Europe’s city bus market was captured by zero-emission buses in 2024, whereas diesel and natural gas buses cover 44% and 8% of the market share, respectively.
Building on rapid growth, the competitive landscape for zero-emission buses in Europe has evolved significantly, with mainland Chinese manufacturers making substantial inroads. Yutong leads zero-emission bus sales in Europe with 15% market share, closely followed by MAN with 13%. Mercedes and BYD cover 12% and 11% respectively.
Together, Chinese brands covered approximately 26% of European zero-emission bus deliveries in 2024, presenting a significant challenge to domestic manufacturers.
As competition intensifies and market dynamics shift, the zero-emission transition is reshaping production strategies. Traditional manufacturers face a stark choice: invest in electrification, which may lead to reduced margins, or yield market share to newcomers.
In response, many are choosing to invest in order to meet the regulatory targets for 2030. These investments in electric drivelines reflect a broader conviction that competitive European production is not only achievable but essential for meeting 2030 regulatory targets.
By 2030, zero-emission buses are projected to account for 53% of total bus production in Europe. This production figure includes city, intercity and coach bus segments, where intercity and coach segments have less stringent CO2 reduction targets.
Also, Europe’s position as a major bus exporter significantly influences these numbers. Manufacturers therefore will continue building conventional drivelines for long distance and export market. Legacy ICE bus production is expected to decrease to around 47%.
As zero-emission bus volume rises further, the competitive landscape will also evolve. S&P Global Mobility expects that by 2030 there will be three distinct tiers in Europe’s zero-emission bus market:
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.